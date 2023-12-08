Nicki Minaj Fans Are Convinced She's Dissing Latto and Megan Thee Stallion on 'Pink Friday' Sequel

With Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday sequel now out in the world, the lyrical dissections have begun.

First up, we have the track "Fallin 4 U," produced by DB! and ATL Jacob. As you've no doubt seen on your timeline this morning, some fans are convinced that Nicki is taking shots at Latto on the song, specifically in the third verse.

While official lyrics for the album had not been made available on streaming services at the time of this writing, here's what most people are hearing:

"Picture you endin' up under the seat, where the dread at? Picture not listenin' when I said that you would dread that I mean locs ho, you-you's a chop ho I'm number one, y'all go argue over top four"

Naturally, especially due to previous headlines of the Latto and Nicki variety, some listeners have taken the "locs ho" bit as a clever phonetic nod to the former's stage name. In an interview with Billboard back in February, Latto called her past issues with Nicki "disappointing."