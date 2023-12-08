Nicki Minaj Fans Are Convinced She's Dissing Latto and Megan Thee Stallion on 'Pink Friday' Sequel

The 22-track album dropped on Friday after fans spent a ton of time traversing Gag City.

Dec 08, 2023
nicki minaj, latto, and megan thee stallion are pictured
Images via Getty/Gilbert Flores/Variety, Getty/Jerritt Clark/Amazon Music, and Getty/Phillip Faraone/GQ
nicki minaj, latto, and megan thee stallion are pictured
Images via Getty/Gilbert Flores/Variety, Getty/Jerritt Clark/Amazon Music, and Getty/Phillip Faraone/GQ

With Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday sequel now out in the world, the lyrical dissections have begun.

First up, we have the track "Fallin 4 U," produced by DB! and ATL Jacob. As you've no doubt seen on your timeline this morning, some fans are convinced that Nicki is taking shots at Latto on the song, specifically in the third verse.

While official lyrics for the album had not been made available on streaming services at the time of this writing, here's what most people are hearing:

"Picture you endin' up under the seat, where the dread at?

Picture not listenin' when I said that you would dread that

I mean locs ho, you-you's a chop ho

I'm number one, y'all go argue over top four"

Naturally, especially due to previous headlines of the Latto and Nicki variety, some listeners have taken the "locs ho" bit as a clever phonetic nod to the former's stage name. In an interview with Billboard back in February, Latto called her past issues with Nicki "disappointing."

Meanwhile, some listeners also think Nicki is dissing Megan Thee Stallion on a different track, "FTCU," which also features production by ATL Jacob. In the second verse, Nicki does indeed mention both Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea. As previously reported, Iggy made headlines earlier this year after her Tory Lanez sentencing letter was revealed:

"I will never slippy like a Mickey
Stay in your Tory lane, bitch, I'm not Iggy"

Unfortunately, some listeners have been quick to always pit Megan and Nicki against each other, including with an abortion-related rumor last year. Megan shut down such talk at the time, telling fans any claim of her having told Nicki to get an abortion and/or drink while pregnant was a "lie."

For now, none of these artists have spoken out publicly about the lyrics. Fans have had plenty to say, however, as seen below.

Pink Friday 2 is out now.

