Drake Continues Being Philanthropic on Tour, Offers to Cover Fan's Surgery Bills

Drake seems to extend care for his fans on nearly every stop of the It's All a Blur - As Big As the What? Tour. For a recent concert in St. Louis, the OVO Sound went to life-saving measures.
Noticing a fan with a sign that asked for financial assistance with their surgery bills, Drizzy paused the show and offered a charitable act. “You got a sign that says, ‘Please help me with my surgery.’ I don’t know what kinda surgery you need, sir. I really don’t. But I’ma let you know, from me to you, St. Louis love, we gon’ take care whatever the surgery is,” the rapper said to cheers from the Enterprise Arena audience.
He continued, “We gonna help you out because we want you to be at the next show with us. You gotta show us love.”
The man's face was then shown on the jumbotron as he reacted emotionally and threw up the heart sign at Drake.
It's unknown how much the man's surgery cost will be, but the 6 God is sure to foot the bill, as he last commended a fan for completing chemotherapy and gifted them $100,000 during a Nashville show earlier this month.
“Listen, forget Drake, forget anybody else in this building right now. That’s a true soldier right there,” Drake told the audience, saluting the fan who was later revealed to be Lauren Schwallie, per The Tennessean.
He continued, “I hope my manager doesn’t kill me ’cause I’ve never really done this much, but, listen, I want you to cash this in at the end of the night. We’re gonna give you $100,000. I love you and I wish you the best.”
Drake did the same for a concert attendee last October, offering to pay for their medical expenses after they shared being recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the same condition as the artist's longtime producer, Noah "40" Shebib.
“You know, my brother 40 is one of the strongest people on earth, and he fights through a lot of things," Drake told the fan. "So what I’m going to do is, I’m going to connect you with 40 first of all, maybe you can have a conversation."
"And second of all, I’m going to pay whatever it takes to get you the best help in the world, I promise you that," he added, later inviting the fan to attend a follow-up concert the next day.
Drake and J. Cole's co-headlined tour continues with a stop in Pittsburgh on Feb. 16, where it's likely that the For All the Dogs rapper will grant the financial wishes of another lucky fan.