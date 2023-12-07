Drake Is Having a Blast in Turks and Caicos

Drake carved out some time to relax after a busy year.
The Boy is currently oin vacation in Turks & Caicos, where he got friendly with the locals, including a bartender named Flacka, who appears to work at the beach club Noah's Ark, which happens to be in the middle of the ocean. In fact, Drake shouted out on Her Loss track "Pussy & Millions." "Flaca, Flacasita / I know that I'm not in love, she don't love me either / It's just hard to find the love, this shit keep on gettin' deeper / Who said it's cheaper to keep her?" he rapped on the 2022 song.
However, it looked like the love was real between Drake and Flacka, whom the latter nicknamed "Turks Terrible Twins" in an Instagram post. The two clearly have a hidtory, as Drake previously posted an image of Flacka wearing pieces from his NOCTA line.
Another video from the trip shows Drake vibing to his 2016 track "Feel No Ways" from his fourth studio album, Views, whth Flacka hanging out next to him.
In time for the release of his latest album, For All the Dogs in October, Drake wrapped the first leg of his It's All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage and Sexyy Red on select dates. Beginning on January 18, Drake will hit the road with J. Cole for It’s All A Blur Tour: Big As The What?, which ends on March 27, ahead of the next installment of Cole's Dreamville Festival in the first week of April.
The two rappers have collaborated frequently in the past few months, with Cole featuring on For All the Dogs tracks "Evil Ways" and "First Person Shooter."