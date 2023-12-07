Drake Is Having a Blast in Turks and Caicos

In time for the release of his latest album, For All the Dogs in October, Drake wrapped the first leg of his It's All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage and Sexyy Red on select dates. Beginning on January 18, Drake will hit the road with J. Cole for It’s All A Blur Tour: Big As The What?, which ends on March 27, ahead of the next installment of Cole's Dreamville Festival in the first week of April.

The two rappers have collaborated frequently in the past few months, with Cole featuring on For All the Dogs tracks "Evil Ways" and "First Person Shooter."