Never say never. In support of Beyoncé's homecoming stop on her highly successful Renaissance World Tour, her former Destiny's Child groupmates came out to support her.
Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson were all in attendance and were spotted taking photos with each other. Decked out in their silver garb (as requested by Queen Bey herself), they gave
The only member absent was Farrah Franklin, who replaced Luckett and Roberson in the group for several months in 2000. It was at this time that Michelle Williams also joined. After her departure, the group's best-known lineup of Bey, Rowland, and Williams remained intact until their eventual disbandment in 2006.
The star-studded show also featured a special performance from Megan Thee Stallion, who reportedly dropped out of New York's charitable Global Citizen Festival to perform with Beyoncé in their hometown. Together, the two performed "Savage (Remix)" for the first time ever.
While we wouldn't call this a Destiny's Child "reunion," the offer isn't off the table. Rowland said in a 2022 interview that they would never “play with anybody" if the group were to get together once more. If *NSYNC could do it, so can they.