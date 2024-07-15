Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar have been wingmen for close to two decades. The pgLang co-founder, who's also Kendrick's creative partner, most recently co-directed his latest music video, "Not Like Us." So when Free was asked by the publication Elephant about their company's "formula for success," the 37-year-old didn't hesitate to share the wealth.

"Here’s the whole process," Free began. "Kendrick or I will dream something up, although the idea could come from staff members too, and we’ll come into the office, and we’ll figure out how to create a system around the idea to make it self-sufficient. We make sure it’s going to be impactful, influential, financially stable, it’s going to shake people up, and it’s going to tell a story."

He continued, "When it’s developed, we ask, ‘Does it move you?’ Eventually, after repeating that process enough times, we get to a place where we can’t poke any more holes. That’s what we call ‘break and repeat.’ Once there are no more holes to poke, I feel comfortable putting it into the universe. So that’s the process. We apply that to everything that we do."