Coi Leray Says She's 'Single and Not Looking for Anything' After Justin Laboy Breakup

Coi Leray claims she’s single, but podcaster Justin Laboy, who she began dating last year, says otherwise.

On Wednesday (Oct. 14), the “Players” artist tweeted that she was “single and not looking for anything.” “This world is just too cold,” she added.

Last year, Leray began dating Laboy months after her split from Trippie Redd, with whom she shares a 1-year-old daughter, Miyoco.

Laboy expressed a differing point of view in an Instagram post, writing: “She’s definitely gonna get one of y’all shot she is not single.”

“BE SAFE THO,” he captioned the post.