Coi Leray Says She's 'Single and Not Looking for Anything' After Justin Laboy Breakup

Coi Leray claims she’s single, but podcaster Justin Laboy, who she began dating last year, says otherwise.
On Wednesday (Oct. 14), the “Players” artist tweeted that she was “single and not looking for anything.” “This world is just too cold,” she added.
Last year, Leray began dating Laboy months after her split from Trippie Redd, with whom she shares a 1-year-old daughter, Miyoco.
Laboy expressed a differing point of view in an Instagram post, writing: “She’s definitely gonna get one of y’all shot she is not single.”
“BE SAFE THO,” he captioned the post.
Leray, who was first a guest on Laboy’s #Respectfully podcast last September before their relationship began, shared on an April episode of Baby This is Keke Palmer that she didn’t expect to enter a relationship following her breakup from Trippie in January 2025. The co-parents first dated in 2019 and split in the same year before reconciling in 2024.
“I was very focused and locked in. Still very focused and very locked in. Coming from my last situation, I'm like, ‘Nah…me, my daughter, just work, nothing else. I am a robot. Don't talk to me. Don't talk to me.’ That's how my mind was,” Leray told podcast host and entertainer Keke Palmer.
“I think I fell for his personality. He's the most funniest person ever. He's such a good vibe. He's such a good time,” she said elsewhere. “Now that we're together, I've gotten to experience the way he pours into me."