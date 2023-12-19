Cardi B and Offset are on the rocks, but the two are still chasing checks.

According to Page Six, the on-and-off couple will be performing separately at venues inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on New Year's Eve; Offset at the hotel's club LIV and Cardi at its poolside venue Luxe. Reportedly, the bookings were made before the pair broke up this month.

The two have been married since September 2017 and share two children, Kulture Kiari Cephus, five, and Wave Set Cephus, two. Offset's eldest children, Jordan Cephus, 13, and Kody Cephus, eight, and Kalea Cephus, are from the rapper's previous relationships.

Last week, Cardi revealed to her followers on Instagram Live that she's been "single for a minute now," shortly after Offset's 32nd birthday. “You’ve really been feeling yourself… because of your bitch ass album and shit,” she said in the emotional clip, referencing Offset's sophomore album Set It Off. “And you really been doing me dirty after so many fucking years that I mothafucking helped your ass. Not even a fucking thank you that I got from your bitch ass.”

“This mothafucka really like to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time, when I’m not the most confident, he like to play games with me because he knows I’m not an easy girl,” she continued. “Yesterday, I could’ve been out…he knows I’m in my house…and I really been sparing you.”