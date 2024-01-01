Cardi B Reveals She Was Sick Ahead of NYE Performance: 'I'm Literally Fighting for My Life Right Now'

Cardi B is opening up about fighting off an illness ahead of her New Year's Eve performance in Miami on Sunday.

Hours before hitting the stage for Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve, Cardi hopped on Instagram to reveal she was battling an illness.

"I'm literally ighting for my life right now," she said. "I am so sick. I don't understand because when I was in New York, I was going out with sweaters, toes out, everything."

Cardi continued. "My chest started getting tight. Bro, I've been fighting for three days and I have a huge performance later. Huge performance. Like, alright, I get that it's New Year's but I have this huge performance and I'm fighting, fighting."

Fortunately, Cardi's illness didn't stop her from performing at The Fontainebleau in South Beach. While Cardi hit the stage in Miami, LL Cool J and Megan Thee Stallion delivered performances in Times Square, with Post Malone had a set in Las Vegas.