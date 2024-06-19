Birdman Speaks to New Orleans Inmates, Implies That Books Won't Help Them

Don't expect to see Birdman with a book in his hand anytime soon.

Returning to his hometown to speak to inmates at Orleans Parish Prison recent;y, the Cash Money Records founder opened the floor to discuss methods for him to help those behind bars.

"So, whatever choice we make we gotta live with it," he's heard saying in the clip below.

A few inmates responded with things they'd like to have in the institution, with one person saying that the group needs books.

"How can I help y'all? Because I have enough power to make that happen," Birdman said.

"We need inside help as far as literature, for these guys having books to read," an inmate responds.

"You think having books is gonna...No disrespect to reading books," Birdman said before the clip cuts off.