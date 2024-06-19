Birdman Speaks to New Orleans Inmates, Implies That Books Won't Help Them

Don't expect to see Birdman with a book in his hand anytime soon.
Returning to his hometown to speak to inmates at Orleans Parish Prison recent;y, the Cash Money Records founder opened the floor to discuss methods for him to help those behind bars.
"So, whatever choice we make we gotta live with it," he's heard saying in the clip below.
A few inmates responded with things they'd like to have in the institution, with one person saying that the group needs books.
"How can I help y'all? Because I have enough power to make that happen," Birdman said.
"We need inside help as far as literature, for these guys having books to read," an inmate responds.
"You think having books is gonna...No disrespect to reading books," Birdman said before the clip cuts off.
Birdman's comment prompted strong reactions across social media.
For BET Awards week, Birdman and his brother, Cash Money co-founder Slim Williams, will be recognized at the YouTube’s 2024 Leaders and Legends Gala, with the honor being presented by Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music at YouTube.
"The story of Cash Money Records is one for the history books," Cohen said in a statement, per Vibe. "Leaders and Legends recognizes entrepreneurship and leadership in black music and culture, attributes Birdman and Slim embody to their core. They defied the odds, raising up some of rap and hip hop’s most iconic figures to superstardom and shattering sales records while doing it. We are humbled to honor the success and look forward to celebrating the music that continues to shape the label’s incredible legacy."