Big Boi Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Rico Wade: 'This Is a Different Type of Hurt’

Big Boi is in the company of many artists and fans mourning the death of his longtime collaborator, Organized Noize producer, and Dungeon Family co-founder Rico Wade. Wade passed away over the weekend at the age of 52.

In an emotional post shared on Instagram, the Outkast member reacted to the heartbreaking news for the first time publicly, sharing a carousel of photos and videos in honor of Wade. Some of the old pictures of Wade include Big Boi and fellow Outkast member Andre 3000.

"This is a different type of hurt …. 💔 Slick Ricky Wade .. I know you’re with us STILL … in a bigger role now… Big Angel Energy… the Highest of Vibrations … Praise Yah," Big Boi wrote in the caption for his late friend.

The carousel also includes video clips, one where the Big Boi describes Wade’s role and impact on Atlanta hip hop, another with someone spray painting 'RIP Rico Wade' on a sidewalk, and a final video of Wade himself talking about Organized Noize.

In one clip Big Boi says, "Rico Wade is one third of Organized Noize and he’s like the mouthpiece for that collective of producers. He was connected to LaFace Records through Pebbles ’cause he went to school with Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins from TLC. She connected him with Pebbles and through them, Pebbles introduced Rico to L.A. Reid."

He continued, "He was like the gateway to get to L.A., as well as the producers who produced 'Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.' They signed OutKast. Organized Noize were responsible for us signing to LaFace Records. So without Rico Wade, Sleepy Brown and Ray Murray, there would [be no OutKast].”