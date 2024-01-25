Big Boi Responds to Post About His Resurfaced Frank Ocean Verse That Wasn’t Included on "Pink Matter"

Big Boi was originally supposed to appear alongside André 3000 on Frank Ocean’s song, “Pink Matter.”
TikTok user ReviewsHoneyBee shared Big Boi’s unreleased verse, writing, “Did you know Big Boi had a verse on Pink Matter by Frank Ocean?” Big Boi later reshared the video to X.
According to the TikToker, the label wouldn’t permit Big Boi to release his verse. But in 2012, Big Boi revealed another reason for his exclusion. When responding to a fan who asked why he wasn’t on Ocean’s album, Big Boi tweeted, “Dre didn't want an Outkast record coming out on anybody else LP,” Big Boi wrote. Rolling Stone also wrote in 2013 that Big Boi was too busy working on his 2012 LP, Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors.
“Doesn’t matter if she wanna be with me, so it’s cool / I make her call me B.B. King because I give her the blues / But not on purpose though, she was the perfect hostess / When I come over, we would do the grossest, most beautifulest things on a bed of roses,” Big Boi raps in part.
In January 2013, the inclusion of Big Boi’s verse on the song was making headlines as a “Pink Matter” remix—and many lauded the new iteration as the reunion of OutKast. According to Pitchfork, the song premiered on the East Village Radio program Keep it Thoro. It doesn’t look like the remix was released in any official capacity.
If “Pink Matter” had come out with both OutKast members, then that would have been the first time the pair appeared together on a song in some time. The last album the two released together was 2003’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, which was OutKast’s last project. In 2006, they abruptly parted ways as a duo, instead deciding to pursue solo careers. Then, in 2010, André 3000 unofficially contributed to Big Boi’s Sir Lucious Left Foot.