Big Boi Responds to Post About His Resurfaced Frank Ocean Verse That Wasn’t Included on "Pink Matter"

“Doesn’t matter if she wanna be with me, so it’s cool / I make her call me B.B. King because I give her the blues / But not on purpose though, she was the perfect hostess / When I come over, we would do the grossest, most beautifulest things on a bed of roses,” Big Boi raps in part.

In January 2013, the inclusion of Big Boi’s verse on the song was making headlines as a “Pink Matter” remix—and many lauded the new iteration as the reunion of OutKast. According to Pitchfork, the song premiered on the East Village Radio program Keep it Thoro. It doesn’t look like the remix was released in any official capacity.

If “Pink Matter” had come out with both OutKast members, then that would have been the first time the pair appeared together on a song in some time. The last album the two released together was 2003’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, which was OutKast’s last project. In 2006, they abruptly parted ways as a duo, instead deciding to pursue solo careers. Then, in 2010, André 3000 unofficially contributed to Big Boi’s Sir Lucious Left Foot.