Outkast: André 3000 and Big Boi Reunite Backstage at ‘New Blue Sun’ Tour Stop in Atlanta

The Atlanta stop of André 3000's 'New Blue Sun' tour marked an Outkast reunion when Big Boi came out to support his longtime partner in rhyme.

Big Boi went backstage at Center Stage in Atlanta to meet up with 3000, whom he hasn't performed with in roughly seven years. Their last concert as a duo was in 2016 at the ONE Musicfest, also in their Atlanta hometown.

In clips from the reunion, the duo are seen posing.