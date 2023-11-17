In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, she reiterated her support for Cassie.

"I am in full support of Cassie. It isn’t easy to take on one of the most powerful people in this industry and be honest about your experience with them. I know what her heart is feeling right now, because I have done so as well," she said. "May her voice bring all the others to the table, so we can start having more transparent conversations about what is actually happening behind the scenes. There is a lot more to all of our stories!"

O'Day previously starred on MTV's Making The Band 3, which tracked the development of Danity Kane. She signed to Bad Boy Records but was kicked off the show and fired from the band by Diddy in 2008. In an episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy last year, she said she was fired because she "wasn’t willing to do what was expected of [her]—not talent-wise, but in other areas." While she did not specify what she meant by that comment, she added that she was "the only girl that was in those types of positions."

She described Diddy as "the hardest person" to work for and compared the experience to "torture." She alleged he subjected her to "mind games," "betrayal," and "a lot of lies." As recently as September, per People, she claimed Diddy sent an NDA to her to make sure she would never "disparage" Bad Boy Records. She said she warned everyone else in Danity Kane not to sign the NDA.

Her Danity Kane bandmate Dawn Richard also shared support for Cassie in a tweet shared on Thursday, November 16. "Praying for Cassie and her family, for peace and healing," Richard wrote. "You are beautiful and brave."