From Nicki MInaj To Lil Baby, Here Are The Funniest Kai Cenat Streams With Rappers, Ranked

Dec 18, 2023
Kai Cenat has taken the streaming world by storm, and his infectious energy has now made its way to the hip-hop realm as well.

Kai streams are predicated on creative activities and challenges, high-octane commentary, and hilarious moments that he shares with his audience of thousands. When he adds rappers like NLE Choppa, A Boogie, Bobby Shmurda, and Offset to the mix, it takes his streams to another level, with the rappers getting engulfed in his world of Twitch. 

What makes these streams different and special compared to Kai’s usual is that they give these artists a chance to come out of their shells and let Kai’s audience see how they act when they’re in their comfort zone. Some of the resulting moments are heartwarming, like Offset saying that he hadn’t “had fun like that in a long time” after hanging out with Kai for 24 hours on stream, or downright hilarious, like when G Herbo tried out a birth simulator live with the Twitch sensation. 

Kai’s streams have become so entertaining that now other A-list acts like Travis Scott say they can’t wait to find time to do goofy stuff with him live for his audience of thousands. With several comedic moments to wade through, here are the 10 funniest Kai streams with rappers, ranked

10. Ice Spice and Cleo Trappa

Just two months after “Munch” exploded and Ice Spice was beginning to embrace her viral moment, she made an appearance on Kai’s stream with her friend and fellow social media sensation Cleo for some wholesome fun. Their stream didn’t have many drop-dead hilarious moments, but it did showcase how unintentionally funny Ice is. She’s like one of those people who just has naturally funny mannerisms without putting much thought into it, and this was evident when Kai had her and Cleo judge the members of the AMP house based on looks, and when he tried to teach them how to get sturdy during the stream.

9. Lil Baby

Lil Baby is one of those rappers who is surprisingly, and sometimes unintentionally, funny. Despite the Atlanta rapper usually being stoic and quiet, Kai was still able to bring out some of his humor during their stream. Baby’s jokes were more subtle than Kai’s, like sarcastically asking the streamer if he wanted a record deal while they were rating different rap music videos, but it mixed surprisingly well with Kai’s over-the-top personality. Kai and Baby’s stream didn’t have a lot of hilarious moments, but their time together in totality was entertaining to watch.

8. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

This is another non-traditional entry to the list because it’s technically not a stream, but the prank that Kai pulled on his New York brother A Boogie by pretending to be a music producer and making him rap over a trash beat was hilarious. The funniest part about the prank was that Kai’s disguise was terrible, but Boogie still fell for it and really tried to rap over the fake beat that he had. Salute to that man with the hoodie for trying to hold it down.

7. NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa pulled on Kai during his uninterrupted 30-day subathon and joined in on the antics as soon as he arrived. First, he pulled up with two people dressed in Spider-Man costumes and then proceeded to pull pranks on their pornstar guests during the night that the rapper stayed. Similar to Offset's 24-hour stream with Cenat, this stream felt like the adult version of a classic sleepover you’d have with your bros back in the day, but with pornstars. 

6. 21 Savage

You wouldn’t think 21 Savage was a funny person if you judged him based on his villainous music alone, but the Atlanta rapper is low-key a comedian, which is why his stream with Kai was so funny. 21 has a knack for fitting in whatever space he’s in, whether that be on Twitch, Instagram Live, or Clubhouse because he always comes as himself. Kai shares a similar quality, so their chemistry is what made the jokes that they were trading even funnier, like when 21 clowned Kai for picking up the phone quickly when Lil Uzi Vert called him, or clowned him about his weird designer shoes, or their back and forth while playing 2K. Between all of the jokes and even a cameo from Drake, 21 and Kai made their three-hour stream feel short.

5. Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty is a man of the people, so when he linked up with Kai on stream for a few hours it was equal parts funny and revelatory as he played unreleased music for his stream. What made that dope was that Yachty was showcasing his range of music in between the memes of the stream, challenging Kai to ask him to play any genre of unreleased music and being able to find a song to fit the request, even a country song of his that hasn’t seen the light of day. This was happening while they were simultaneously smoking hookah, exploding a watermelon with rubber bands, and playing 2K, with some costume changes in between by the rapper. 

4. Bobby Shmurda

Few people can match Kai Cenat in energy, except for Sir Robert Shmurda. When Kai and Bobby Shmurda linked up on stream, watching it felt like a shot of espresso as both of their massive personalities overflowed on Twitch. The miraculous thing about Kai and Shmurda is that they both seem to never run out of energy, which is evident in their ability to dance bachata, get sturdy, and put together a blind date all in under an hour. 

3. G Herbo

A common misconception about drill rappers is that they are very serious because they rap about such real, and often traumatizing, topics. G Herbo shattered those stereotypes on his stream with Kai because of how goofy and authentic their fun was, and that’s what makes it one of his funniest yet. From getting hypnotized to trying out a birth simulator machine, there is never a dull moment during the four-hour stream with Herb and Kai, and it even features a cameo from the rapper's son. This one was also special because Herbo’s personality and natural comedic energy really got to shine, making it both hilarious and endearing for his fans.

2. Offset

It’s always fun just kicking it with your bros, no matter how old you are, and that’s the energy that is embodied in Kai’s special stream with Offset. Coming off of what might have been the most challenging years of his life, there was something so heartwarming about the Atlanta rapper pulling up on the streaming giant’s platform with a backpack full of overnight clothes and video games like he was a kid again. Not to mention the stream was hilarious, full of Kai and the gang getting sturdy, Offset trying out the birth simulator like G Herbo did a few months earlier, and the two pulling different pranks on each other. This was not only Kai’s funniest stream with a rapper yet, but it was also the most wholesome and endearing, and Offset felt the same way. “I haven’t had fun like this in life for a long time, bro,” Offset texted Kai after the 24-hour stream ended. “I needed that in my life, been so serious for so long.” Sometimes, the best medicine for tough times is spending time with the bros.

1. Nicki Minaj

Kai and Nicki Minaj’s stream was written in the stars. The two have shared multiple Instagram Live sessions together, but the release of Nicki’s new album Pink Friday 2 made for the perfect occasion to have the rapper and streamer celebrate the project with an online audience of over 300,000. Despite starting at 3 a.m. EST because Nicki was running late, Kai still managed to break the record for most viewers on a single stream that he already held previously, peaking at nearly 350,000 viewers at one time. From introducing his twin sister and Barb to Nicki to dancing through the new tracks on Pink Friday 2 and gaining new insight on the album (like the fact that “Needles” was initially meant for Drake’s album For All The Dogs), Kai and Nicki’s stream was equal parts entertaining and interactive. It exemplified why both of their large personalities are needed in the hip-hop ecosystem, no matter how untraditional they are, and the nearly half a million viewers on Twitch seem to agree as well. 

