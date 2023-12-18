From Nicki MInaj To Lil Baby, Here Are The Funniest Kai Cenat Streams With Rappers, Ranked

Kai Cenat has taken the streaming world by storm, and his infectious energy has now made its way to the hip-hop realm as well.

Kai streams are predicated on creative activities and challenges, high-octane commentary, and hilarious moments that he shares with his audience of thousands. When he adds rappers like NLE Choppa, A Boogie, Bobby Shmurda, and Offset to the mix, it takes his streams to another level, with the rappers getting engulfed in his world of Twitch.



What makes these streams different and special compared to Kai’s usual is that they give these artists a chance to come out of their shells and let Kai’s audience see how they act when they’re in their comfort zone. Some of the resulting moments are heartwarming, like Offset saying that he hadn’t “had fun like that in a long time” after hanging out with Kai for 24 hours on stream, or downright hilarious, like when G Herbo tried out a birth simulator live with the Twitch sensation.

