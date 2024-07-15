50 Cent Will Not Be Performing at Republican National Convention, According to Rep

On Monday, rumors started spreading that 50 Cent would be performing at the Republican National Convention, which kicked off today, in Milwaukee.

It turns out this isn’t true. His PR representative Amanda Ruisi told Complex that 50 Cent will not be attending the convention, and he’ll be busy in Shreveport, Louisiana “preparing” for his Humor and Harmony festival, which is happening on August 10.

Over the weekend, 50 Cent trended on Twitter following the failed assassination attempt of former President Donald Trumpduring a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. After numerous gunshots were heard, you can see Trump grab his ear, which was bloody, and start to duck. Secret service gathered around him and he raised a fist in the air while agents covered him and moved him off the stage. People on Twitter immediately edited together clips of the shooting with 50 Cent’s “Many Men,” a song that details the rapper’s near-death experiences after being shot multiple times in the year 2000.

50 Cent used a show appearance in Boston over the weekend to provide commentary of his own on the Trump assassination attempt. While performing "Many Men," a screen behind him showed the cover of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin', with Trump's head placed on the rapper's body. (It was an image that 50 posted on X earlier that evening.)

With the RNC kicking off today, Trump announced that JD Vance will be his running mate on the ticket. Trump is scheduled to give his speech on Thursday, July 18th. He announced on Monday that he rewrote parts of the speech, after the incident in PA.