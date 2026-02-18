Music

The Weeknd "Beauty Behind The Madness" 10th Anniversary Translucent Vinyl: How to Buy

The 2015 album that reshaped mainstream R&B returns on transparent vinyl, available now on Complex.

A vinyl record with a cover featuring a dark, mysterious image of eyes and a silhouette, with a transparent disc beside it.
Complex

The Weeknd's Beauty Behind The Madness is back for its 10th anniversary, and we've got the translucent vinyl edition available to purchase on Complex.

Released in 2015, Beauty Behind The Madness marked a turning point in The Weeknd's career, blending his dark R&B roots with pop and electronic influences that brought him mainstream success. The album produced two Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits with "The Hills" and "Can't Feel My Face," and includes the song "Earned It," which was featured on the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack and earned an Academy Award nomination. The record debuted at No. 1, becoming his first chart-topping album on the Billboard 200.

At the 58th Annual Grammy Awards, Beauty Behind The Madness won Best Urban Contemporary Album and was nominated for Album of the Year, cementing The Weeknd's emergence as one of the decade's defining pop artists.

Where to buy the 10th anniversary edition of Beauty Behind The Madness on translucent vinyl

If you're ready to add this modern classic to your vinyl collection, shop The Weeknd's Beauty Behind The Madness 10th Anniversary Edition on Complex.

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