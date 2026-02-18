Ella Mai's Complex Picks Collection: How to Shop

Ella Mai shared her favorite Valentine's Day picks, and the collection is available now on Complex. The British R&B singer, who broke through in 2018 with the Grammy-winning hit "Boo'd Up," has become one of the genre's most distinctive voices. Her debut, self-titled album earned critical acclaim, with tracks that showcased her ability to craft 90s-style jams with modern production. She dropped her sophomore album Heart On My Sleeve in 2022 and returned this year with her latest, Do You Still Love Me?, produced solely by Mustard.

For her Complex Picks collection, Ella Mai selected items that reflect her personal style and taste for Valentine's Day. The curated collection spans music, accessories, and lifestyle pieces, including her album Do You Still Love Me?, pressed on opaque lemon-yellow vinyl.

Where to shop Ella Mai’s Complex Picks Collection

If you're looking to shop like Ella Mai, her full collection of picks is available on Complex.