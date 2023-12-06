Tyla Explains How Travis Scott Ended Up on "Water" Remix

South African artist Tyla didn't think a "Water" remix was necessary until she heard that Travis Scott was interested in hopping on the track.

In a new interview with Complex as part of the "Bubbling" series, Tyla discussed the "Water (Remix)" which caught fans by surprise when Scott was announced as a collaborator instead of Rihanna or Nicki Minaj. Both were named when Tyla was asked by TIME about who she wanted on the song.

"I didn't really think of doing a remix. I was like, ‘nah, like, let's just have “Water,” it's cool, whatever.’ But then people were reaching out and I was like, ‘oh my word, oh my word,’" Tyla told Complex. "And I started getting excited and then Travis reached out and I literally couldn’t… like, I could not say no; his music is crazy. So after he reached out, we sent him that open verse and he came back and he killed it, you know, he killed it."