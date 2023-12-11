T.I. Pulled Over for Speeding, Says He Was Driving Fast Because Tiny Was 'Getting On My Nerves'

"She was getting on my nerves," Tip replied, referencing the woman in his passenger seat. The assumption is that T.I. is talking about Tiny, though she never materializes in the dashcam footage.

"I apologize. She was getting under my skin. I just wanted to get home as fast as I could so we can get out of the car, and I can go to my space and she can go to her space," he added. "You ever been with your girl and she just like harping on something?"

When the trooper asked T.I. why he didn’t have tags on his Range Rover, he explained that he purchased the vehicle that same day. The trooper subsequently got the information from the car dealership owner and handed three citations to T.I.