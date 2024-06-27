TheMIND Shares "Gina" Music Video

The Chicago-based singer is gearing up to release his next album, 'Dancing While Crying in the Middle Of Nowhere.'

Jun 27, 2024
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

TheMIND has shared his new song and accompanying video for “Gina.”

Directed by Noah Keckler, the visual offers a glimpse into TheMIND's world. We see the artist oscillate between his personal and professional lives: dealing with the behind-the-scenes environment of a video shoot, and dealing with a woman who seems apathetic about being in his company.

“When writing this song, I aimed to encapsulate a profoundly universal experience—the dynamics of ‘mean girls,’” TheMIND said in a statement.

“The world imposes these labels, leading women to develop defense mechanisms as a response. Through ‘Gina,’ I wanted to convey that I refuse to be swayed by societal judgments,” he explained. “It’s a testament to your resilience, and I wanna meet you where you are. I want to embrace you. I choose to love you regardless, honoring the hardships of your essence.”

The single is the first from the Chicago-based singer’s forthcoming album, Dancing While Crying in the Middle Of Nowhere set to arrive via Classicks Never Die and ADA.

Watch TheMIND’s video for “Gina” up top.

ThemindChicagoSingersMusic VideosSongs

Latest in Music