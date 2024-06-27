TheMIND Shares "Gina" Music Video

TheMIND has shared his new song and accompanying video for “Gina.”

Directed by Noah Keckler, the visual offers a glimpse into TheMIND's world. We see the artist oscillate between his personal and professional lives: dealing with the behind-the-scenes environment of a video shoot, and dealing with a woman who seems apathetic about being in his company.

“When writing this song, I aimed to encapsulate a profoundly universal experience—the dynamics of ‘mean girls,’” TheMIND said in a statement.

“The world imposes these labels, leading women to develop defense mechanisms as a response. Through ‘Gina,’ I wanted to convey that I refuse to be swayed by societal judgments,” he explained. “It’s a testament to your resilience, and I wanna meet you where you are. I want to embrace you. I choose to love you regardless, honoring the hardships of your essence.”

The single is the first from the Chicago-based singer’s forthcoming album, Dancing While Crying in the Middle Of Nowhere set to arrive via Classicks Never Die and ADA.

Watch TheMIND’s video for “Gina” up top.