Abel Tesfaye’s Bogotá show followed his concert in Monterrey, Mexico last week, which saw the debut performance of "Circus Maximus,” his latest collaboration from Travis Scott’s Utopia album. Prior to the song’s premiere, The Weeknd played a medley of hit songs that he guested on, including Rosalía’s “La Fama,” Kanye West’s “Hurricane,” and Future’s “Low Life.”

Back in July, the numbers for Tesfaye’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour revealed that he grossed over $350 million over the course of the year-plus jaunt. The sold-out 2022 North American leg brought in $148 million, and he’s still touring, with it set to wrap later this year.