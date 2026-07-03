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Close-up of a smartphone screen showing the Netflix app icon, a red "N" on a black background, among other app icons.
Pop Culture

Netflix Is More Expensive Than Ever Across All Plans

Subscribers are now paying more each month as the streaming giant’s latest price hike takes effect.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance114 days ago
A tablet displaying the AT&T logo, featuring a blue globe design next to the text "AT&T," placed on a wooden table.
Pop Culture

AT&T Is Raising Prices on Older Plans — And Customers Aren’t Happy

AT&T is raising prices on older wireless plans as customers warn they may switch carriers amid growing backlash.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance114 days ago
A Costco store entrance at night, with people walking and cars parked in the foreground.
Pop Culture

Costco Is Making Changes to Kirkland Products to Keep Prices Low

The retail giant is making behind-the-scenes moves that could mean better prices for members.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance114 days ago
A smartphone displaying the DoorDash logo, set against a background of a fluctuating stock market graph.
Pop Culture

DoorDash Rolls Out Weekly Gas Relief Payments for U.S. Drivers

Drivers can receive weekly payments and gas cashback as fuel costs spike across the U.S.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance114 days ago
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Close-up of a screen displaying the Nintendo Switch logo with a red background.
Pop Culture

Nintendo Potentially Slashing Switch 2 Production as Demand Slows

Nintendo reportedly plans to cut Switch 2 production by 33% following weaker U.S. holiday demand.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance116 days ago
Chipotle CEO Says Company Will Raise Prices to Cater to 'Higher-Income' Customers
Pop Culture

Chipotle CEO Says Company Wants to Market to 'Higher-Income' Customers (UPDATE)

Inside the viral earnings call moment that revealed Chipotle’s $100K core customer—and why more price hikes could be coming to your burrito bowl.

Bernadette Giacomazzo159 days ago
President Donald Trump looking to the side, with an American flag in the background.
Life

Donald Trump Says He Wants to 'Drive Housing Prices Up' to Protect Existing Homeowners

The president says he wants to make homeownership easier by lowering interest rates, not property values.

Joshua Espinoza170 days ago
Lil Tay with long pink hair takes a mirror selfie, wearing a black top.
Pop Culture

Lil Tay Declares OnlyFans Model 'One of the Hardest Jobs,' Takes Aim at Critics' 'Willful Ignorance'

"If it were actually easy, everyone would be doing it successfully," Tay said.

Trace William Cowen184 days ago
Rob Dillingham's 2008 Global Financial Crisis hoodie.
Style

Recession Indicator? NBA Star Rob Dillingham Wore a 2008 Global Financial Crisis Hoodie

Could the point guard's latest fashion decision be a recession indicator?

Trace William Cowen239 days ago
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Influencer Nikalie Monroe with tattoos is shown in three different scenes: wearing a striped sweater, holding a phone, and sitting at a desk.
Life

Woman Goes Viral After Calling Dozens of Churches Seeking Baby Formula Help

TikToker Nikalie Monroe’s social test revealed how few churches and religious groups offered aid during the government shutdown.

Alex Ocho250 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Says the Economy Is So Bad, Sex Workers' Rates Have Dropped From $10,000 to $2,500

Bardi said that we know the economy is tanking because not even sex workers are "getting fly."

tara mahadevan264 days ago
Cardi B with black and white hair poses against a blue background wearing a black outfit.
Music

Cardi B Is 'Sorry for Asking Y'all to Buy My Album' in This Economy: 'Rent Is So F*cking High'

“How the f*ck you motherf*ckers surviving?” Cardi asked.

Trace William Cowen282 days ago
Jennifer Lopez speaking at an event, wearing a black outfit, with long wavy hair, against a green background.
Music

We’re Cooked: Jennifer Lopez Says Her Love 'Will Now Be Costing a Thing' Due to Inflation

With global recession fears growing, Jenny from the Block has spoken.

Alex Ocho446 days ago
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Adin Ross discussing tariffs
Pop Culture

Adin Ross Defends Trump’s Tariffs Following Stock Market Rebound: ‘Believe in Our President, Bro’

After reporting an "eight figure" loss following the announcement of Trump's tariffs, the 24-year-old streamer now praises the move.

Alex Ocho464 days ago
Donald Trump holds up a chart while speaking during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event
Life

Is the Great Depression Getting a Sequel? People Cope With Jokes After Trump's Tariffs Announcement

Social media users react to increasing fears over a global trade war and U.S. recession.

Joshua Espinoza471 days ago
A can of green tea with ginseng and honey on the left. People at a Southwest Airlines counter on the right.
Life

Arizona Iced Tea Shades Southwest Airlines After Changing Free Checked Bag Policy: ‘Still 99 Cents'

After 54 years of their "bags fly free" policy, Southwest announced they will introduce baggage fees ahead of the summer travel season.

Alex Ocho494 days ago

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