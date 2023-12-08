Pharrell, Swae Lee, and Rauw Alejandro Team for New Single and Video "Airplane Tickets"

The new song premiered during the Louis Vuitton show in Hong Kong.

Dec 08, 2023
youtube.com

youtube.com

Swae Lee, Pharrell, and Rauw Alejandro have unleashed their new collaborative song, “Airplane Tickets.”

The song premiered at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 event in Hong Kong last week. Clips from the night showed Swae and Rauw singing along as models walked the runway.

Watch the "Airplane Tickets" video up top and stream it on Spotify or Apple Music.

Pharrell was part of another triple-threat track in early November, "At the Party," alongside Travis Scott and Kid Cudi. Later in the month, he executive produced Busta Rhymes' Blockbusta album with fellow EPs Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

