Safaree Says His 'Page Was Hacked' After Posts About Wanting to Attend Nicki Minaj Concert in 'Disguise'

It's doubtful that Safaree Samuels will be attending a stop on Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour. However, his X followers were confused by some posts on his page on Wednesday night.

Samuels, who dated Minaj from 2000 to 2014, claims that he was "hacked" after a few posts from his account about plans to go to Minaj's current tour.

"I'm definitely going to a gag city concert in full disguise," read one X post. "Yall will not even notice me and I will enjoy the show !! Can't wait!! Ima document it too and drop a video after."

A follow-up post read, "Imma wear a jean vest too! Can't wait!!"