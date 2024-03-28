Safaree Says His 'Page Was Hacked' After Posts About Wanting to Attend Nicki Minaj Concert in 'Disguise'

It's doubtful that Safaree Samuels will be attending a stop on Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour. However, his X followers were confused by some posts on his page on Wednesday night.
Samuels, who dated Minaj from 2000 to 2014, claims that he was "hacked" after a few posts from his account about plans to go to Minaj's current tour.
"I'm definitely going to a gag city concert in full disguise," read one X post. "Yall will not even notice me and I will enjoy the show !! Can't wait!! Ima document it too and drop a video after."
A follow-up post read, "Imma wear a jean vest too! Can't wait!!"
But the joke was over an hour later, when Samuels hopped on the social media platform to write, "Wow .. my page was hacked that was not me!! wtf !! Ridiculous."
Regardless of whether or not he's trolling, Samuels might not want to start any problems with Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who allegedly assaulted a security guard at Minaj's request at a 2019 concert in Frankfurt, Germany. In 2022, the couple were sued for $753,000 for the alleged incident and, per TMZ, may have to cough up $500,000 for failing to respond to the lawsuit.
Minaj addressed her breakup with Samuels in a 2014 interview with Angie Martinez, per Rap-Up, where she called the relationship a "humongous part" of her life. “It is something that I am dealing with publicly and it’s not easy," she said. "I’m also not gonna joke about it or try to disrespect him and try to act like he didn’t mean the world to me and still doesn’t mean the world to me. I’m just figuring it out.”