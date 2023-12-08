Russell Simmons Says His 'Children Have a Narrative' About Him That Is 'Not Accurate'

Russell Simmons doesn’t agree with his daughter Aoki’s take on his mental health.

The former hip-hop mogul slammed his younger daughter’s remarks in a recent episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger and addressed his relationship with his kids, 21-year-old Aoki and 23-year-old Ming.

“The only thing that affects me about this is my children being upset with me,” the 66-year-old said. “I love them more than I love everything. And when my children have a narrative about me that’s not accurate, and when my children publicly say that I haven’t acted well—I’ve always been the one to hold space for them. They know they can curse me out, yell at me—they know that I love them unconditionally. I cannot unlove them.”

He then directly touched on Aoki’s claims of him being mentally unwell.

“Do I seem mentally ill to you?” he asked Bensinger. “Yesterday, you were with me when my daughter texted me. Tomorrow, I close on [my daughters’] new apartment.”

He continued, “To say that I’m a deadbeat when I paid $50,000 a month for 20 years—and I still pay. And I’m still signing a new lease for the two of them so they can live in Manhattan, so one can model and the other one can go back to school.”