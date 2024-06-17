Rob49 Pays Bail for Three Men in Jail for Father's Day

Rob49 helped some fathers get out of jail in time for Father’s Day.
WDSU reports that the New Orleans-born rapper paid three men’s bonds who had been jailed for nonviolent offenses. In a video from the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rob49 shared that his own father was incarcerated during his childhood, which is what led him to start his new annual concert during Father’s Day weekend.
"This year, I wanted to do something for Father's Day because that's why I really started [annual concert], and I know my dad was locked up," Rob49 said. "I know a lot of people who were growing up without their dad."
In an interview with WDSU, the 25-year-old explained that he knew his life would be different if his father had been around when he was a kid.
“Being able to help dads who did petty crimes—nothing major, but who don't have the money to get out—that's how you can change a little kid's life, he said"
On Saturday, Rob49 headlined his Father’s Day weekend concert, and was joined by Sexyy Red, Polo G, NoCap, Skilla Baby, and BossMan Dlow.
Earlier this year, Skilla Baby teamed up with Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, one of the country’s most powerful anti-gun-violence groups, for a gun buyback event in his native Detroit. In addition to that, there was a felon-friendly job fair and a booth offering record expungement applications.
Skilla explained that he wanted to use his platform to help make sure he's helping people out and making sure communities in Detroit are safer. “I know with my influence, I can urge people to clean their records, get jobs and get guns off the street,” he said, according to Detroit Free Press. “In the future, I want to do gun safety classes, fun stuff like that.”