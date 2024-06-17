Rob49 Pays Bail for Three Men in Jail for Father's Day

Rob49 helped some fathers get out of jail in time for Father’s Day.

WDSU reports that the New Orleans-born rapper paid three men’s bonds who had been jailed for nonviolent offenses. In a video from the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rob49 shared that his own father was incarcerated during his childhood, which is what led him to start his new annual concert during Father’s Day weekend.

"This year, I wanted to do something for Father's Day because that's why I really started [annual concert], and I know my dad was locked up," Rob49 said. "I know a lot of people who were growing up without their dad."