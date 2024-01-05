Travis Scott Drops "Topia Twins" Video f/ 21 Savage and Rob49

Travis Scott is back with a stylish video for another Utopia track.

The Houston native's visual for "Topia Twins" sees him and his collaborators, Rob49 and 21 Savage, embrace debauchery. Accompanied by countless women, including some on all fours that Scott lays across, the mostly lowly-lit clip sees the rappers cruising on jet skis and boats modeled after luxury cars. There are portions shot in night vision, grainy film footage, and handheld-style. It's every bit as stylized as we've come to expect from La Flame, who co-directed with White Trash Tyler.

Alongside the release of Utopia, Scott debuted his film Circus Maximus in theaters and on Apple Music. Featuring videos for "Hyaena," "Delresto (Echoes)," "Sirens," and "Modern Jam," the flick also served as a performance video with Scott belting out the album at the Amphitheatre of Pompeii. He collaborated with directors Nicolas Winding Refn, Gaspar Noe, CANADA, Andrew Dosunmu, Valdimar Jóhannsson, and Harmony Korine for the project. In the lead-up to Utopia, he also dropped the video for "K-Pop" featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

Scott recently teamed up with frequent collaborator Playboi Carti for the new song "Backr00ms," which was accompanied by a lo-fi video in typical Carti fashion.

Last month, Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation gave back with gifts for over 1,000 families in Houston. Scott and his organization donated 3,000 toys, 25,000 pounds of produce, pantry goods, groceries, and hundreds of limited edition Cactus Jack merchandise and Cactus Jack Nike sneakers.