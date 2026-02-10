Music

Nardo Wick Set for Extradition to Florida After Arrest in Georgia on Fugitive Charge

The fugitive charges were later dismissed; he's now being extradited to Florida in connection to a different warrant.

Nardo Wick
Gary Gershoff via Getty

Nardo Wick has been arrested in Georgia.

Court records obtained by Complex show that on Jan. 31, 2026, a warrant was issued for the 24-year-old for a “fugitive from justice” felony charge. However, the charge was later dropped on Feb. 5.

The dismissal from the Office of the District Attorney of the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit said in a notice that, “The State declines to prosecute.”

Additional documentation revealed that Wick is being extradited to Florida instead.

“Said accused has been located within the boundaries of Forsyth County, Georgia, and is wanted for the charge(s) of Failure to Appear, State of Florida, Clay County, warrant number,” the arrest warrant said, before explaining that Florida will extradite Wick.

His extradition is connected to a 2025 case in which he was charged with driving with a suspended license that summer. It seems he never appeared in court for the case, so a warrant was issued. He’s now set to be arraigned on the Florida charge on March 9.

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