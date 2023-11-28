Video Shows Man Being Knocked Out by Nardo Wick's Entourage, Police Investigating

A fan of Nardo Wick was viciously knocked out by the rapper’s entourage after asking for a picture.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that the fan was a 20-year-old male who attended Wick’s show at Club Skye in Tampa, Florida. The man saw Wick leaving the venue around 1:15 a.m. EST and approached him to ask for a picture.

In video footage shared by TMZ, the fan can be seen walking towards Wick with his phone out before someone on the rapper’s team puncheS him in the face, causing his head to hit a concrete wall. The fan’s body tensed up before another person on Wick’s team punched him again, causing him to hit the ground pretty hard.

Throughout the whole ordeal, Wick can be heard telling his crew to chill while also holding the second person back who punched the fan. The man was taken to the hospital where he was allegedly treated for a severe concussion and hemorrhaging. TMZ’s sources have said it’s unclear if the man suffered any longterm damage.