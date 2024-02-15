Killer Mike Says Jay-Z Was Planning on Bringing Him Up During His Grammy Awards Speech

Killer Mike had an unforgettable time at the Grammys Awards.
After winning three Grammys—including Best Rap Album for Michael—he was handcuffed and detained. Because he was arrested, he missed out on Jay-Z winning the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award—and Jay was apparently planning on bringing Mike on stage during his speech.
“I didn’t realize as I was…going through my thing, Jay was hitting me like, ‘Hold on, stick around. I want to toast you,’” Mike told The Breakfast Club at around the 6:35 minute mark. “And then, he hit me later, saying, ‘I was gonna concede my time to you.’”
Charlamagne tha God responded, “It would have been dope to see Jay bring Mike up on stage but then somebody hit me and said, ‘That’s what Jay was planning to do.’” He then asked, “You got that text after you got out?”
“Yeah, after I got out,” Mike replied. “Me and him laughing, he said, ‘You want to go and get locked up in the biggest moment ever.’ I was laughing, it was hilarious. … You couldn’t do nothin’ but laugh.”
The Atlanta native was arrested on Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com arena for an alleged misdemeanor. Footage shows him handcuffed while being escorted by a handful of LAPD officers. Law enforcement confirmed that Mike was detained due to a physical altercation.
Mike and his team later shared more details about why he was detained.
“On the way into the venue, there was considerable confusion around where to go,” the statement said. “He encountered an over-zealous security guard and continued moving towards his destination. The situation has been overblown but we are confident that the facts of the case, when laid bare, will show that Mike did not commit the alleged offense and he will be exonerated.”