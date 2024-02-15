Killer Mike Says Jay-Z Was Planning on Bringing Him Up During His Grammy Awards Speech

Killer Mike had an unforgettable time at the Grammys Awards.

After winning three Grammys—including Best Rap Album for Michael—he was handcuffed and detained. Because he was arrested, he missed out on Jay-Z winning the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award—and Jay was apparently planning on bringing Mike on stage during his speech.

“I didn’t realize as I was…going through my thing, Jay was hitting me like, ‘Hold on, stick around. I want to toast you,’” Mike told The Breakfast Club at around the 6:35 minute mark. “And then, he hit me later, saying, ‘I was gonna concede my time to you.’”