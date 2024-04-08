People are now calling Kendrick Lamar a prophet.

Following J. Cole’s apology to Kung-Fu Kenny on Sunday, April 7, fans flocked to X to quote his 2017 loosie “The Heart Part IV,” where he ends the track mentioning that exact date.

“Y'all got till April the 7th to get y'all shit together,” Lamar raps.

Throughout the Damn-prefacing song, he taunts his opponents, though it’s unclear who. While he does mention Donald Trump by name, he mentions no one else; at the time, many thought “The Heart Part IV” was a diss track aimed at Drake and Big Sean. In the beginning of the song, Kendrick raps:

Tiptoein' around my name, n***a, you lame

And when I get at you, homie

Don't you just tell me you was just playin'

"Oh, I was just playin', K-Dot

C'mon, you know a n*** rock witchu, bro"

Fans pointed out how eerie it is that Cole’s apology arrived on the same day.