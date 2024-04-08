People are now calling Kendrick Lamar a prophet.
Following J. Cole’s apology to Kung-Fu Kenny on Sunday, April 7, fans flocked to X to quote his 2017 loosie “The Heart Part IV,” where he ends the track mentioning that exact date.
“Y'all got till April the 7th to get y'all shit together,” Lamar raps.
Throughout the Damn-prefacing song, he taunts his opponents, though it’s unclear who. While he does mention Donald Trump by name, he mentions no one else; at the time, many thought “The Heart Part IV” was a diss track aimed at Drake and Big Sean. In the beginning of the song, Kendrick raps:
Tiptoein' around my name, n***a, you lame
And when I get at you, homie
Don't you just tell me you was just playin'
"Oh, I was just playin', K-Dot
C'mon, you know a n*** rock witchu, bro"
Fans pointed out how eerie it is that Cole’s apology arrived on the same day.
In reality, K.Dot was opening up the iTunes pre-order for 2017’s Damn, which dropped the following week, on April 14. The project went on to win many accolades, including a Pulitzer Prize for Music and Best Rap Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards.
On Sunday, at Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, NC, Cole expressed regret for his "7 Minute Drill" diss track, a just-dropped response to Kendrick’s spirited shots on Future and Metro Boomin's No. 1 hit “Like That.” Cole said his track was “the lamest shit I ever did in my fucking life,” and shared his “love” for Kendrick.