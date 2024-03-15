Kanye Says 'F*ck You' to Labels: 'You Better Not Bring Your B*tch Around'

Kanye West is continuing to celebrate the success of Vultures 1, which he released independently via YZY.

He and Ty Dolla Sign sat down with Big Boy TV, where the Donda rapper continued his “fuck you” tirade from earlier this week.

“At this point, fuck every label, fuck every contract, fuck any type of phone calls,” he said. “We No. 1. It's fuck everybody, you better not bring your bitch around."