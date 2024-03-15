Kanye Says 'F*ck You' to Labels: 'You Better Not Bring Your B*tch Around'

Kanye West is continuing to celebrate the success of Vultures 1, which he released independently via YZY.
He and Ty Dolla Sign sat down with Big Boy TV, where the Donda rapper continued his “fuck you” tirade from earlier this week.
“At this point, fuck every label, fuck every contract, fuck any type of phone calls,” he said. “We No. 1. It's fuck everybody, you better not bring your bitch around."
When Big Boy asked what they think the next two installations of Vultures will do, West responded, "It's gonna be more fuck you's,” followed by him and Ty laughing.
In another clip from the conversation, the host asked about Yeezy distributing a round of “fuck yous” after the Vultures 1 track, “Carnival” went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
“That’s the exhale,” Ye said. “The exhale, like, 'I would like to thank'—I ain't thankful. It’s fuck everyone up out this bitch. Like can’t nobody tell me shit,” he added, as he began to sing the intro from his Graduation album cut, “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”
On Monday, West celebrated the success of “Carnival” by saying “fuck you” to a handful of people, including Drake, Adidas, and “every Christian that watched me have my kids taken out of my control.” Kanye did shout out his “Carnival” collaborators Ty, Playboi Carti, and Rich the Kid for their chart achievement.
The Drake shot in particular is due to the Her Loss rapper "taking [Lil] Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures [rollout].” Drizzy recently added Durkio to some of the final dates of the It's All a Blur – Big as the What? Tour with J. Cole. Durk featured on Ye and Ty's Vultures 1 title track.