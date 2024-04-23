Ye Says Unreleased Lil Durk Lyric Broke His Heart: 'Who Told You to Do This?'

According to HipHopDX, Ye is referring to Durk’s feature on the unreleased song, “Field Trip,” which also includes Playboi and Kodak Black, and is speculated to appear on Vultures 2. The song leaked earlier this year.

“It’s like when J. Cole did the diss track [‘False Prophets’] or whatever.," Ye added. "You got Drake, he’s really paid to come at my neck. But it’s another thing for somebody like that to come around you—it’s the whole friends/enemies talk.”

Ye added, “[Durk] must have never really liked me. I don’t know exactly what it is. I spoke to this man a few times about the line and then he changed the line to: ‘I take my Yeezy hat off and give my lil’ hoe that.’ And I’m just like, ‘Why y’all think y’all can play with me?'”