Ye Says Unreleased Lil Durk Lyric Broke His Heart: 'Who Told You to Do This?'

Lil Durk hurt Kanye West’s feeling, which he reflected on in his recent conversation with Justin Laboy.
“Durk sent in a verse and he said, ‘Take my Yeezy shirt off and make it a doormat,’” West told Laboy on The Download. “He said it four times. I hit him up and said, ‘You’re breaking my heart. Who told you to do this?’ I’m like, ‘Man, this is bad for the city. Who told you to do this?’
According to HipHopDX, Ye is referring to Durk’s feature on the unreleased song, “Field Trip,” which also includes Playboi and Kodak Black, and is speculated to appear on Vultures 2. The song leaked earlier this year.
“It’s like when J. Cole did the diss track [‘False Prophets’] or whatever.," Ye added. "You got Drake, he’s really paid to come at my neck. But it’s another thing for somebody like that to come around you—it’s the whole friends/enemies talk.”
Ye added, “[Durk] must have never really liked me. I don’t know exactly what it is. I spoke to this man a few times about the line and then he changed the line to: ‘I take my Yeezy hat off and give my lil’ hoe that.’ And I’m just like, ‘Why y’all think y’all can play with me?'”
West revealed that Durk’s lyrics upset him more than the 7220 rapper going on tour with Drake. Last month, Kanye went on a rant after the Vultures album cut “Carnival” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and called Drizzy out by name.
“It’s fuck Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out.” The For All the Dogs rapper had recently added Lil Durk to some of the final dates of his It's All a Blur – Big as the What? tour with Cole.
Things between Durk and Ye have been uneasy for months. In November, per DX, Durk was temporarily removed from "Vultures,” though his verse was later re-added to the song, though it's unclear why.