Jack Antonoff Rips Kanye West, Says He 'Needs His Diaper Changed So Badly'

“It’s been a long time since I would’ve taken Kanye’s call,” he added, laughing. “I’m so incredibly bored when someone doesn’t have the sauce anymore, so they go elsewhere to shock. It’s just a remarkable waste of space.”

In late January, Antonoff slammed the Chicago native when he found out that Yeezy plans to drop the second installation of Vultures on March 8—the same day that Antonoff’s band, Bleachers is releasing its self-titled album.

Antonoff took to X to blast West, writing, "Kanye on bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby bitch.”

Vultures is slated to be a trilogy, with the first part arriving on Feb. 9, the second on March 8, and the third on April 5.