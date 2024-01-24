Jack Antonoff Calls Kanye a ‘Little Cry Baby B*tch’ After Learning ‘Vultures’ Has Same Drop Date as Bleachers Album

Jack Antonoff had some choice words for Kanye West after finding they were dropping an album on the same day.

On Wednesday, the Bleachers lead singer took to X, formerly Twitter, to call out West after finding out the two would be competing against each other. Antonoff's group is dropping their self-titled album on March 8, which happens to be the same date Ye plans on dropping part two of his Vultures trilogy with Ty Dolla Sign.

According to Antonoff, the Chicago rap legend releasing his project the same day as the Bleachers is "hilarious," and added that he's a complainer. "Kanye on bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby bitch," he wrote.