J. Cole Laughs Off Demo Tape Being Thrown Onstage: 'USB Is Okay'

“N***a threw his demo up here,” he said, teasing the aspiring artist in front of the crowd. “It’s 2024, n***a. USB is okay.”

Before launching into the 2014 Forest Hills Drive album cut, “A Tale of 2 Citiez,” Cole kicked the plastic case and tossed the CD to the side.

Drake is all too familiar with these types of scenarios. During his It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, the Toronto native saw many items get thrown on stage, including bras and an Air Jordan 4 “Bred.”

"This is what I don't want to see, a big ass shoe," Drake said while holding up the shoe. "Nah, nah, nah, it's bras only. I don't know if you got the memo. This big ass Jordan."