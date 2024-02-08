J. Cole Laughs Off Demo Tape Being Thrown Onstage: 'USB Is Okay'

An aspiring artist threw their CD during Cole's performance on the It’s All a Blur – Big As the What? Tour.

Feb 08, 2024
Josh Brasted / FilmMagic
Josh Brasted / FilmMagic

J. Cole didn’t take kindly to a fan throwing their demo tape on stage.

A clip of him performing at Drake's It’s All a Blur – Big As the What? Tour shows the Dreamville head reacting to the CD landing in front of him. The CD case split open upon impact, which caught Cole’s eye.

“N***a threw his demo up here,” he said, teasing the aspiring artist in front of the crowd. “It’s 2024, n***a. USB is okay.”

Before launching into the 2014 Forest Hills Drive album cut, “A Tale of 2 Citiez,” Cole kicked the plastic case and tossed the CD to the side.

Drake is all too familiar with these types of scenarios. During his It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, the Toronto native saw many items get thrown on stage, including bras and an Air Jordan 4 “Bred.”

"This is what I don't want to see, a big ass shoe," Drake said while holding up the shoe. "Nah, nah, nah, it's bras only. I don't know if you got the memo. This big ass Jordan."

As he already mentioned, he sang a different tune when women threw their lingerie while he performed.

“Oh yeah, this is definitely how I like it right here,” he said upon picking up the bra. "God damn, shit. Some knocks—whose is this by the way? This yours? 38DD, never let me down before. Nasty.”

