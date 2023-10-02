Ice Spice Nearly Burned by Stage Pyrotechnics During Show, Video Shows

Ice Spice’s trademark twerk almost got her burned.

The Bronx native performed at the 2023 Listen Out Music Festival in Sydney, Australia this weekend. In a clip she posted from her set, during “Princess Diana,” the stage pyrotechnics shot off alarmingly close as she was dancing. At first, she looks unbothered by the pyro cannon, but then on the last blast, she stops rapping and audibly reacts to the fire. “Hold up, whoa!” she says in the mic.