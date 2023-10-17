Watch Fan Tell Jay-Z They're Taking $500,000 and Not the Dinner

Jay-Z’s presence at the Cowboys game was also acknowledged by Troy Aikman, who mentioned a different meme—one that links the two as doppelgängers.

“Yeah, there’s a meme that’s going around, people think that’s my doppelgänger, you know?” he said with a laugh. “Me and Jay-Z, how ‘bout that?” Aikman said to his colleagues during the broadcast.

This meme is from 2017 when NFL fans took a screenshot of Aikman and placed it next to a photo of Jay. “White Jay-Z, there was a meme, it still pops on my feed from time to time,” Aikman remarked earlier this week on a recent episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out.