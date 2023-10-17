Watch Fan Tell Jay-Z They're Taking $500,000 and Not the Dinner

Everyone doesn’t care about having dinner with Jay-Z.
When a fan saw Hov at the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers game on Monday night, the fan took it upon himself to tell the mogul that he’d rather take the money over a business dinner.
“Hey Hov, I’m taking that $500,000,” Instagram user @ruthlessrich said in a clip. “I ain’t taking that dinner, I’m taking that $500,000. You feel me? Aye, it’s love though,” he added, laughing. The pair seem to dap up during the exchange, with Jay responding, “Be good, man.”
The fan’s comments are connected to the infamous meme, “Dinner With Jay-Z or $500K?” The question has been widely debated on social media, with many opting for an inspiring dinner with the rapper-turned-businessman, instead of half a million dollars.
Jay-Z’s presence at the Cowboys game was also acknowledged by Troy Aikman, who mentioned a different meme—one that links the two as doppelgängers.
“Yeah, there’s a meme that’s going around, people think that’s my doppelgänger, you know?” he said with a laugh. “Me and Jay-Z, how ‘bout that?” Aikman said to his colleagues during the broadcast.
This meme is from 2017 when NFL fans took a screenshot of Aikman and placed it next to a photo of Jay. “White Jay-Z, there was a meme, it still pops on my feed from time to time,” Aikman remarked earlier this week on a recent episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out.