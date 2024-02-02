Demi Lovato Singing “Heart Attack” to Heart Attack Survivors Was ‘Tone Deaf’ or a ‘Beautiful Moment,’ Depending Who You Ask

“She was belting ‘Heart Attack’ in front of the Class of 2024, who were all survivors of heart attacks,” the insider told the outlet. “There was a video package played before the fashion show and concert where the women all shared their brushes with death via heart attack, how they were all saved during a heart attack—one has a pacemaker for the rest of her life. Demi was smiling the entire performance, and it was really tone-deaf.”

But, according to a representative for Lovato, she prefaced the performance by explaining why she wanted to sing “Heart Attack.”

"She spoke on the mind-heart connection. It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room—the very reason why Demi was at the event," the rep told Entertainment Weekly. "She did open with a beautiful intro on why she chose the song and addressed the room, talking about the mind and heart connection. It was actually a beautiful moment."

The 31-year-old also sang her other big hits, including “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Cool for the Summer,” “Confident,” and “Skyscraper.” “Heart Attack” arrived in 2013 and became a chart-topping song, peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later was certified five times platinum.