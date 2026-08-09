Drake Gets Starstruck Meeting Toronto Influencer Plushh: 'My F*cking GOAT'

Drake appeared starstruck when he met Toronto internet personality Plushh during a 20-v-1 dating event on his Kick livestream.
During the stream, Drake women who would potentially be his dates. When he got to Plushh, the rapper suddenly got sheepish.
“This is my fucking GOAT,” he said before she hugged him.
Afterward, Drake told Plushh she looked “sweet” before she introduced herself with the accent that made her go viral in 2023. For lack of a better word, she sounds super Torontonian.
Check out the clip of Drake meeting her below.
Elsewhere in the 20-v-1, Drake met Lena the Plug, who gave him perhaps the world’s longest, flirtiest hug. After the brief introduction, Lena reached into her shirt and revealed a “hall pass” document declaring that if they slept together, everything would be fine, even though she’s married.
She also tossed her ring to the floor and watched it roll away.
Although Drake ultimately didn’t pick Lena—he chose streamer Pinkchyu instead—the rapper gifted her $25,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to New Zealand.