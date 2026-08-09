Drake Gets Starstruck Meeting Toronto Influencer Plushh: 'My F*cking GOAT'

Drake appeared starstruck when he met Toronto internet personality Plushh during a 20-v-1 dating event on his Kick livestream.

During the stream, Drake women who would potentially be his dates. When he got to Plushh, the rapper suddenly got sheepish.

“This is my fucking GOAT,” he said before she hugged him.

Afterward, Drake told Plushh she looked “sweet” before she introduced herself with the accent that made her go viral in 2023. For lack of a better word, she sounds super Torontonian.

Check out the clip of Drake meeting her below.