Busta Rhymes Jokingly Roasts 50 Cent's 'Fanning a Fart' Dance Move

Busta Rhymes didn’t sit idly by while 50 Cent claimed that he was the better performer.

Fif made the assertion in a recent interview on Tuesday. “I do his shit better than him. He better not play with me!” he said. “I will fuck around and perform Busta Rhymes’ show! If you ever thought that Busta Rhymes was better than me, you crazy! You crazy, man! You just looking at this shit the wrong way.”

Interspersed between clips of 50 talking was footage of him performing with one of his apparent signature dance moves, where he moves his hand up and down.