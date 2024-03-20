Azealia Banks Blasts Beyonce’s 'Cowboy Carter' Era: 'I Don't Get Why You Have to Be in White Woman Cosplay'

Azealia Banks is dismissing Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter era as "white woman cosplay."

The Harlem native wrote a scathing Instagram Stories post following the unveiling of Beyoncé's Cowboy Cover album cover, tied to a statement from Queen Bey.

Banks, 32, started off her rant by criticizing the Cowboy Carter title before accusing Beyoncé, 42, of pandering to white audiences.

"Wow we didn't even try to put even a little effort into a more artistic title? Sis I live for whiteyounce Donatella Bianca Bardot DOWN, but I'm kind of ashamed at how u switch from baobab trees and 'Black Parade' to this literal pick me stuff," Banks wrote.

She also threw shade at Beyoncé's controversial 2016 CMA Awards performance with the Chicks, when she performed "Daddy Lessons." "Ur always sharing ur platform with white women who are so jealous of you but have such a long history of sabotaging other Black womens careers," Banks continued.