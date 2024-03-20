Azealia Banks Blasts Beyonce’s 'Cowboy Carter' Era: 'I Don't Get Why You Have to Be in White Woman Cosplay'

Azealia Banks is dismissing Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter era as "white woman cosplay."
The Harlem native wrote a scathing Instagram Stories post following the unveiling of Beyoncé's Cowboy Cover album cover, tied to a statement from Queen Bey.
Banks, 32, started off her rant by criticizing the Cowboy Carter title before accusing Beyoncé, 42, of pandering to white audiences.
"Wow we didn't even try to put even a little effort into a more artistic title? Sis I live for whiteyounce Donatella Bianca Bardot DOWN, but I'm kind of ashamed at how u switch from baobab trees and 'Black Parade' to this literal pick me stuff," Banks wrote.
She also threw shade at Beyoncé's controversial 2016 CMA Awards performance with the Chicks, when she performed "Daddy Lessons." "Ur always sharing ur platform with white women who are so jealous of you but have such a long history of sabotaging other Black womens careers," Banks continued.
"There was so much pertinent cultural commentary to be made here. I don't get why you have to be in white woman cosplay to make - (what's really folk/bluegrass/adult contemporary) facsimile 'country' music."
Banks went on to say that Beyoncé is "boring and pretty all the time" before suggesting that she "be deep and artsy and avant garde and fuck our heads up and shift culture and do Tex-merengue-tejano-ton."
"I just don't understand all the attention being given from one of the times biggest stars to a purposely secluded all whites club of damn near nobodies who'd never acknowledge you."
Banks also implied that the Cowboy Carter idea is Jay-Z's own "overstrategizing," writing that his "strategies are corny and Beyoncé has better ideas."
"Her legacy and freedom of expression is not [Jay's] to share and I wish he would get over that. Sure Jay is an important figure in music but he is not THE STAR that is Bianca Bardot....Go somewhere n***a damn."
Banks' tirade continued for a number of Instagram Stories, where she also called Beyoncé's recent single "16 Carriages" "a pilgrim fantasy."
Banks (a self-proclaimed "Beyoncé fan") also shared a video furthering her thoughts, saying Beyoncé was "kowtowing."
"It's just a lot. What the fuck is going on y'all? 'Cause sis, you been had the albums of the year, you don't need white people to tell you that," she said."
Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, clapped back against those who said that the singer looked like a white woman when the singer debuted platinum hair at the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere in December.
“She does a film, called the Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?" Ms. Tina wrote on Instagram. "How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy."