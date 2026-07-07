MOMOLAND singer Hyebin is pulling back the curtain on one of K-pop's least discussed realities. The 30-year-old, who made her debut with the nine-member girl group MOMOLAND in 2016, explained the financial reality behind being a K-pop star in a video shared to her YouTube channel titled “Why Idols Can’t Make Money.”

“It's already been over 10 years since I became an idol,” Hyebin said in the video, per a fan translation. “I bet you guys are curious about how much money idols actually make, right? Am I right? You probably think they make a crazy amount of money, don't you? Nope, not at all.” Hyebin explained she spent years buried in debt because of the way expenses were handled at her former label, MLD Entertainment. “Since [record labels] invest in trainees during their trainee days, people tend to think being a trainee is completely free. But unless it's a major agency, that is not true. Honestly, I used to think that too,” she said. “In most K-pop agencies, like the mid-to-small one I was in, everything used to train [such as] lessons, food, housing practice room rentals, you name it, gets billed straight to you once you debut. Basically, it's a post-paid system. “Because of that, you start your debut already hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt,” she added. MOMOLAND experienced a breakthrough in 2018 with their hit single “Bboom Bboom.” But Hyebin said that K-pop artists and their agencies typically split expenses evenly, leaving members responsible for half the costs of songs, music videos, album photo shoots, managers' salaries, transportation, fuel, and even hair and makeup for television appearances.