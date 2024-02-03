SZA, Travis Scott, and More to Perform at the 2024 Grammys

SZA and Travis Scott are set to headline Sunday's 2024 Grammy Awards.

The list of performers for this year's awards show also includes Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Luke Combs, U2, Billy Joel, and Joni Mitchell. The Grammys will be hosted by former Daily Show star Trevor Noah.

In addition, Stevie Wonder, Fantasia Barrino, Annie Lennox, and Jon Batiste will take the stage for In Memoriam tribute performances.

Meanwhile, the list of presenters for Sunday's event features Christina Aguilera, Samara Joy, Maluma, Kacey Musgraves, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Taylor Tomlinson, Oprah Winfrey, and Lenny Kravitz.

SZA leads this year's nominees with nine total nominations, while Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift earn seven and six, respectively. Also scoring six total nominations are Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Bridgers’ boygenius group, Brandy Clark, Cyrus, Eilish, and Rodrigo.

Other highlights include Best Rap Album nods for Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss and Scott’s UTOPIA, a Best Rap Song nomination for Lil Uzi Vert’s blockbuster “Just Wanna Rock,” and more.

The 2024 Grammy Awards air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. EST.