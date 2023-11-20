Polo G's Brother Trench Baby Charged With Murder Over Drive-By Shooting

Polo G's brother Trench Baby, real name Taurean Bartlett, has been charged with felony murder over the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Dashaun Berry, TMZ reports.

The shooting occured in Los Angeles on June 10. Berry was found in a North Hollywood parking lot around 1:30 a.m., where he was pronounced dead at the scene. Bartlett is currently being held without bail in Los Angeles’ Men’s Central Jail, with his next court date scheduled for Nov. 27.

Bartlett also faces additional charges of first-degree residential robbery, which took place on Aug. 15, as well as a charge of dissuading a witness by force or threat during a Sept. 10 incident. TMZ notes both charges involve the same man.

Back in August, Trench Baby and Polo G were arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and kidnapping, after police raided the Chicago rapper's Los Angeles home. Polo G was subsequently released from Burbank Jail after posting a $100,000 bond.