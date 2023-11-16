Playboi Carti 'Gearing Up' for 'New Album Coming Soon,' Reschedules Tour Dates

Playboi Carti’s new album, his first since 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, is “coming soon.”

At least, that’s how it’s worded in a press release shared Thursday announcing that Carti’s UK and Europe dates for the Antagonist Tour are being rescheduled. New dates have not yet been confirmed, although Thursday’s announcement noted that previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates, additional info on which is expected to be unveiled shortly.

“New album coming soon,” the press release states, adding that Carti is “gearing up for his new album and the Antagonist Tour will follow once there is new music to share with fans.”

In August, Carti's team announced that U.S. dates for the tour had been pushed back to 2024. At the time, a seemingly imminent new album was not mentioned in any of the associated press blasts, although the project itself has been wildly anticipated by fans.

Carti himself has also spoken publicly about the project, which has been referred to under several different titles over the years, including Music. Most recently, Carti revealed to Numéro Berlin’s Damien Cummings that he spent three months recording in a cave. With any luck, perhaps Carti is again considering a Christmas Day rollout for his latest album, although no official release date has been announced or otherwise suggested.

Amid the wait for the WLR follow-up, Carti surprised Travis Scott fans in Los Angeles with a Circus Maximus Tour performance of their Utopia collab "Fe!n."