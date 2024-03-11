Offset Discusses Relationship With Quavo Amid Beef Speculation: ‘We Real Brothers’

Offset added that despite the trauma he and Quavo have experienced, the pair remain “real brothers.”

“I still go through shit, I know bro go through shit,” he said. “N***as love each other though, at the end of the day. We men, we real brothers, and we cool with it, so be cool with it. Don’t ever try and turn us against each other. I hate that shit. At the end of the day, it ain’t your business.”

It isn’t the first time Offset has defended his bond with Quavo in light of Takeoff’s death.

Back in October, the Set It Off rapper spoke about Quavo in an interview with the Breakfast Club, where he didn’t rule out the possibility of a future collaboration with his former groupmate.

“That's my brother at the end of the day,” Offset said. “We're good, though, bro. We were just with each other in Paris. We be talking because we be going through emotions and shit with this shit.”

Last month, Quavo and Offset allegedly had a backstage altercation at the Grammys shortly before Quavo went onstage to honor Takeoff, per TMZ. Offset appeared to address the report on social media after hearing about it. Insiders involved in the production stated that the two rappers had to be separated.

Watch Offset’s full interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game below.