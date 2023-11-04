Lil' Kim Asks Who Got Her Panties After Throwing Them Into Crowd During Show

Days after throwing her underwear into the crowd during a performance at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, Lil' Kim wants to know who went home with her panties.
Last weekend, the legendary rapper tried to get the people going by launching her panties into the audience.
"What do I got for y'all next?" she said. "Panties coming down."
On Friday, Lil' Kim hopped on Twitter to thank the Atlanta crowd for their hospitality, before asking who was on the receiving end of the exchange.
"Atlanta thank you for your energy it was amazing despite the technical difficulties that was out of my control," she wrote. "Btw, who got my panties?"
Lil' Kim's underwear toss arrives months after Drake had multiple bras thrown at him during his It's All a Blur tour.