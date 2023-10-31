Lil' Kim Launches Her Underwear Into Audience During Performance: 'Panties Coming Down'

Lil' Kim gave fans at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta a treat by throwing her underwear into the crowd during her performance.
The event took place on Saturday, with Kim taking the stage to perform a medley of her hit records. Before she pulled the stunt, the Queen Bee teased the audience about what she could do for them to take things to the next level.
"What do I got for y'all next?" she said before replying, "Panties coming down."
"How about this?" she said as she launched them into the audience. It's important to note that Kim wore the panties over her leather pants, but that didn't stop fans from reacting to the stunt in all sorts of ways.
However, the move was nothing new for Kim. She's pulled off several head-turning stunts in the past, such as showing up to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a purple jumpsuit that exposed her left breast with her nipple covered by a pastie.
Artists seem to have a penchant for undergarments these days. Drake, for example, made it a mission to collect all the bras that fans threw at him during his recent It's All A Blur tour with 21 Savage. At one point, Drizzy shared a photo of himself on Instagram posing with all the bras he's collected lined up behind him.
"Remember when we both forgot who the fuck I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one," the 6 God captioned the post.
On his Instagram Stories, Drake also shared sped-up footage of a large storage container of bras being emptied out by tour personnel, as well as another photo of himself with the assortment of brassieres.