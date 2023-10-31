Lil' Kim Launches Her Underwear Into Audience During Performance: 'Panties Coming Down'

Lil' Kim gave fans at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta a treat by throwing her underwear into the crowd during her performance.

The event took place on Saturday, with Kim taking the stage to perform a medley of her hit records. Before she pulled the stunt, the Queen Bee teased the audience about what she could do for them to take things to the next level.

"What do I got for y'all next?" she said before replying, "Panties coming down."

"How about this?" she said as she launched them into the audience. It's important to note that Kim wore the panties over her leather pants, but that didn't stop fans from reacting to the stunt in all sorts of ways.