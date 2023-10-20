Kalan.FrFr taps Quavo for the remix of "Butterfly Coupe," the Carson, California artist's single that originally featured Tyga.
"Butterfly Coupe Part 2" sees Quavo follow Kalan.FrFr's opening hook with a guest verse where the Migos rapper flexes about his prowess at being a ladies' man.
"Butterfly coupe, jump right out of cocoon/Lookin' for the baddest in the room/Rock star life, fuckin' in the bathroom/And she walked out with a new pair of shoes," Quavo raps over the Hitmaka- and OG Parker-produced track.
“Working on the 'Butterfly Coupe' remix was a fire experience, being able to work on this song with one of the biggest influences in rap music of my era, I’m reaching heights other rappers ain’t reaching," Kalan.FrFr said about his first collaboration with Quavo.
Kalan.FrFr recently appeared on Diddy's The Love Album: Off The Grid song "Stay Part 1," which the mogul identified as his favorite cut from the 23-track LP on the Breakfast Club. A music video is due soon.
In November, Kalan will perform at the 2023 edition of ComplexCon, which returns to Long Beach for a two-day run starting Nov. 18. The lineup of live performances hosted by ComplexCon artistic director CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET also includes Kid Cudi, Lyrical Lemonade, Zack Bia, Kerwin Frost, Luh Tyler, and more.
Stream "Butterfly Coupe Part 2" now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major platforms.