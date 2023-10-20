Kalan.FrFr taps Quavo for the remix of "Butterfly Coupe," the Carson, California artist's single that originally featured Tyga.

"Butterfly Coupe Part 2" sees Quavo follow Kalan.FrFr's opening hook with a guest verse where the Migos rapper flexes about his prowess at being a ladies' man.

"Butterfly coupe, jump right out of cocoon/Lookin' for the baddest in the room/Rock star life, fuckin' in the bathroom/And she walked out with a new pair of shoes," Quavo raps over the Hitmaka- and OG Parker-produced track.

“Working on the 'Butterfly Coupe' remix was a fire experience, being able to work on this song with one of the biggest influences in rap music of my era, I’m reaching heights other rappers ain’t reaching," Kalan.FrFr said about his first collaboration with Quavo.